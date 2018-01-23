Estos son los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2018

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anuncia este martes los nominados a la edición número 90 de los Premios Oscar. Desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de Beberly Hills, se darán a conocer a los candidatos que competirán por una estatuilla.
De esta manera, se conocerán las películas que se destacaron por sus impactantes historias, los actores y directores que sobresalieron por su talento, así como los encargados de diversos rubros, como edición, montaje, vestuario, maquillaje y guión, entre otros.
Habrá que esperar hasta el próximo domingo 4 de marzo para conocer a los ganadores de las 24 categorías. Como en la edición anterior, el cómico, actor y presentador Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de la ceremonia que se llevará a cabo en el teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles.
A continuación, los nominados:
Mejor película:
Call me by your name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director:
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Tread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Actriz protagónica:
Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Actor protagónico:
Timothée Chalamet, Call me by your name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Tread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esquire
Guión original:
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Guión adaptado:
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Película de animación:
Boss Baby, Tom McGrath y Ramsey Naito
The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey y Anthony Leo
Coco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. Anderson
Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kabiela, Hugh Welchman e Ivan Mactaggart
Canción original:
Mighty River, Mudbound
Mistery of Love, Call me by your name
Remember me, Coco
Stand Up For Something, Marshall
This is Me, The Greatest Showman
Actriz de reparto:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Actor de reparto:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri
Película en lengua extranjera:
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body And Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Fotografía:
Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hayte van Hoytema
Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Montaje:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Diseño de producción:
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola
Beauty and the Best, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin
Diseño de vestuario:
Beaty and the Best, Jaqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle
Maquillaje y Peinado:
Darkest Hour, Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard
Wonder, Arjen Tuiten
Sonido:
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini y Theo Green
Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson
The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce
Mezcla de sonido:
Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson
Documental:
Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleeppo
Strong Island
Documental corto:
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knide Skills
Traffic Stop
Cortometraje:
Dekalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk
The Eleven O’Clock, Derin Seale y Josh Lawson
My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.
The Silent Child, Chris Overton y Rachel Shenton
Watu Wote / All of us, Katja Benrath y Tobias Rosen
Banda sonora:
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Carter Burwell
Efectos visuales:
Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould
War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joeol Whist